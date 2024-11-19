Phantoms Acquire Kazimier Sobieski from Sioux Falls Retention List

November 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Defenseman Kazimier Sobieski with the Sioux Falls Stampede

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have acquired d efenseman Kazimier Sobieski and a 2025 Phase 1 9th round draft pick from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for a 2025 Phase 1 2nd round draft pick, a 2026 Phase 2 3rd round draft pick, and affiliate player Odin Vauhkonen.

Sobieski, a 2004-birth year right-shot defenseman of South Deerfield, Massachusetts comes to the Phantoms after playing in 5 games for the University of Massachusetts this season. Sobieski played 1 04 USHL games from 2021-2024 for the Sioux Falls Stampede, putting up 9 goals and 24 assists.

"We are excited to bring Kazimier to Youngstown as he is a player that fits a specific need for us as a skilled right - shot defenseman," Phantoms Co-GM Jason Deskins stated. " He brings offense from the backend and can help our power play. We couldn't be happier to have him join the organization."

Sobieski is expected to make his Phantoms debut this weekend as the team travels to Omaha to take on the Lancers Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at Liber t y First Credit Union Arena. Get your Youngstown Phantoms tickets to see these future STARS by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

Images from this story



Defenseman Kazimier Sobieski with the Sioux Falls Stampede

(Sioux Falls Stampede)

United States Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

