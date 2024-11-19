Capitols Acquire Forward Jackson Nevers from Waterloo

November 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols announced on Tuesday that the organization has acquired forward Jackson Nevers from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for draft compensation.

Nevers, 19, has played in 33 games and recorded six points including two playoff games over parts of three seasons in the USHL. This is his first full season in the league after splitting last season between Waterloo and Edina HS in Minnesota. With Edina, he teamed up with Capitols forward Bobby Cowan to win the 2024 MSHSL Class AA State Tournament. Nevers led Edina in points with 52 in 31 games last season. Nevers is committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota.

In exchange, the Capitols sent the team's 2025 Phase II 1st round selection along with their 2025 Phase II 6th round pick.

Nevers is expected to make his Capitols debut this weekend as Madison hosts the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday and Saturday night. He will wear number 15 for Madison.

In corresponding moves, the Capitols have released Joey Macrina and Harper Searles. The organization wishes them the best moving forward.

