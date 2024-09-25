Waterloo Black Hawks Set Promotional Schedule

September 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - During the Waterloo Black Hawks' 2024/25 home schedule, the organization will celebrate six classic movies, wear four one-of-a-kind jerseys, offer drink specials during all 30 home games, and host one evening with Santa Claus.

Although, who knows? St. Nick might come back unannounced in January and February when he has some down time after the holiday rush.

The Black Hawks released their full 2024/25 promotional schedule on Wednesday. It will be a year filled with both new and familiar reasons to come to Young Arena and cheer on the team.

"Creating the promo schedule is one of the projects we look forward to each season," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "There are many nights when our promotions will bring out new people who have never seen a hockey game. Then the effort and excitement our players put into every game will bring those newcomers back and make it easy for them to become long term Black Hawks fans."

The 2024/25 campaign is particularly strong when it comes to promotional giveaways. Some of the highlights in that regard include:

- the team's annual Youth Jersey giveaway on November 15th, presented by Christie Door Company.

- a Black Hawks "Bowl Game Night" on December 29th, when lucky fans will receive a first-of-its-kind Black Hawks cereal bowl.

- Beach Night on February 11th, with a beach towel giveaway presented by Lost Island.

- Paint the Town Red Night, with red t-shirts for all fans in attendance, courtesy of U.S. Bank March 1st.

The Hawks will also help to promote a variety of good causes throughout the year:

- UNI Dance Marathon will raise money for Children's Miracle Network hospitals October 15th and January 31st.

- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host their Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff November 1st.

- Alive & Running Iowa will promote mental health awareness on March 28th.

- Jersey auctions on November 15th, December 7th, February 8th, and March 15th are each expected to raise thousands of dollars for various charitable efforts.

And don't miss Santa Claus. He rides into Young Arena on Sunday, December 8th. Although Santa isn't expected to skate after that 3:05 p.m. contest, other fans can make the most of the opportunity to meet the team on the ice for postgame skating and autographs.

The complete promotional schedule follows below.

Date Time Opponent Promo

Sat. Sept. 28th 6:05 PM Des Moines Opening Night presented by Rydell Auto - National Drink Beer Day - Party Town American Lager Debut - Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing - Educator Appreciation Night - Signature Sat

Fri. Oct. 11th 7:05 PM Muskegon Fight Club Night - 25th Anniversary of Fight Club - PosterÃÂ ScheduleÃÂ GiveawayÃÂ presented by Karen's Print-Rite

Fri. Oct. 25th 7:05 PM Des Moines UNI Dance Marathon Night - Family-4-Pack Night - Healthcare Appreciation Night - U.S. Air Force College Night - MagnetÃÂ ScheduleÃÂ Giveaway

Sat. Oct 26th 6:05 PM Cedar Rapids DaaBIN Store Giveaway - Sam's Club Member Night - Signature Sat - Scary Good Ticket Deal

Tue. Oct. 29th 7:05 PM Dubuque Complimentary Kids Tickets courtesy of The Courtyard by Marriott - Halloween Party

Fri. Nov. 1st 7:05 PM Sioux Falls Day of the Dead Celebration - Coco 2 Party - Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff - U.S. Air Force College Night

Fri. Nov. 15th 7:05 PM Tri-City Kids Take Over the Rink - Youth JerseyÃÂ GiveawayÃÂ presented by Christie Door Company - Family-4-Pack Night

Sat. Nov. 16th 6:05 PM Tri-City Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Mike Molstead Motors - Health Care Appreciation Night - Postgame Specialty Jersey Auction - Educator Appreciation Night - Signature Sat.

Fri. Nov. 22nd 7:05 PM Lincoln Feeling 22 Swifties Night - Friendship Bracelet Giveaway - DaaBIN Store Giveaway - UAW Weekend

Sat. Nov. 23rd 6:05 PM Lincoln DaaBIN Store Giveaway - Signature Sat - UAW Weekend - U.S. Air Force College Night - Slumberland Advocacy Night

Thu. Nov. 28th 7:05 PM Cedar Rapids Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lincoln Savings Bank

Sat. Dec. 7th 6:05 PM Dubuque Salute to Veterans Night presented by American Pattern & CNC Works - Complimentary Tickets for veterans & active military - Postgame Jersey Auction - Veterans' Resource Fair - Armed Forces Swear-In Ceremony - Signature Sat

Sun. Dec. 8th 3:05 PM Sioux City Meet Santa in Party Town - Postgame Skate & Autographs - Chick-fil-A Waterloo CowbellÃÂ GiveawayÃÂ - Bloody Mary Bar & Bottomless Mimosas in The Cold Zone - Family-4-Pack Night

Sat. Dec. 28th 6:05 PM Fargo 35th Anniversary of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Celebration (You Serious Clark?) - Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night - Signature Sat

Sun. Dec. 29th 5:05 PM Fargo Black Hawks Bowl Game Night - Cereal BowlÃÂ GiveawayÃÂ - Bloody Mary Bar & Bottomless Mimosas in The Cold Zone

Tue. Dec. 31st 6:05 PM Dubuque The Biggest Family New Year's Eve Cosmic Glow Party in the Cedar Valley presented Maple Lanes - Glow StickÃÂ Giveaway

Sat. Jan. 4th 6:05 PM Cedar Rapids Star Wars Night - Healthcare Appreciation Night - Family-4-Pack Night - Signature Sat

Fri. Jan. 17th 7:05 PM Omaha Tommy Hawk's Birthday Bash - Toy Story 30th Anniversary Celebration with appearances from Buzz, Woody and Mr. Potato Head - Educator Appreciation Night - Family-4-Pack Night - Slumberland Advocacy Night

Fri. Jan. 31st 7:05 PM Des Moines National Hot Chocolate Day presented by Kwik Star - Free Hot Chocolate voucher for all fans - UNI Dance Marathon Night - U.S. Air Force College Night

Sat. Feb. 8th 6:05 PM Youngstown A Night with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere - National Iowa Day - Signature Sat

Tue. Feb. 11th 7:05 PM Green Bay Beach Night presented by Lost Island - Beach TowelÃÂ Giveaway

Fri. Feb. 14th 7:05 PM Des Moines Love on Ice Mass Wedding - Dupaco Community Credit Union Foam Puck Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans) - Family-4-Pack Night

Fri. Feb. 21st 7:05 PM Chicago Country Night presented by Texas Roadhouse and Corn Country 106.5 FM - U.S. Air Force College Night

Sat. Feb. 22nd 6:05 PM Cedar Rapids Hockey for Heroes Night presented by Christie Door Company - Miracle on Ice Night - National Margarita Day - DCC - Signature Sat

Sat. Mar. 1st 6:05 PM Madison Paint the Town Red Night, presented by U.S. Bank - Red t-shirt giveaway (all fans) - U.S. Air Force College Night - Educator Appreciation Night - Family-4-Pack Night - Signature Sat

Sat. Mar.15th 6:05 PM Dubuque Cedar Valley Origins Night presented by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity - St. Patrick's Day Specialty Jerseys - Postgame Jersey Auction - Signature Sat

Fri. Mar. 28th 7:05 PM Sioux Falls Back to the Future Night (40th anniversary) - Throwback Pricing - Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Alive & Running Iowa - Healthcare Appreciation Night

Sat. Mar. 29th 6:05 PM US NTDP 18's UNI Panther Pride Night presented by Fox Ridge Golf Course - Waterloo Warriors Alumni Reunion - Signature Sat

Fri. Apr. 11th 7:05 PM Sioux City Minecraft Night - U.S. Air Force College Night - Family-4-Pack Night - Slumberland Advocacy Night

Sat. Apr. 12th 6:05 PM Omaha Fan Appreciation Night by Next Generation Wireless - Billet Appreciation Night - Team PhotoÃÂ Giveaway

