Home Opening Weekend with Pre-Game Tailgate this Friday and Saturday

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel open the 2024-2025 home slate with Opening Weekend at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 pm against the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:05 pm against the Youngstown Phantoms.

Two hours prior to puck drop on both nights, fans are invited to the Fox Valley Ice Arena parking lot for three giant inflatable games, facepainting, live music, and a Coors Light Pre-Game Party at Rookies All-American Pub & Grill.

The the first 500 through the door Friday will receive a 2024-2025 magnet schedule courtesy of Teqworks.

After Saturday's game, fans can lace up their skates and Skate with the Steel. Fans are invited to bring their own skates or they may rent them from Fox Valley Ice Arena for $4.

The Steel (1-1-0-0) opened the 2024-2025 campaign with a 5-2 win against the Des Moines Buccaneers at the first game of the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Sept. 20.

The victory included the first career goals from Adam Valentini and Aidan Dyer, along with a showstopping 40-save performance from Jack Parsons in his debut with the team. First-year forward Charlie Pardue tallied a goal, and Reid Conn and Teddy Mutryn also cashed in on the scoring.

The following day, the Waterloo Black Hawks held Chicago scoreless in a 4-0 shutout to wrap up the annual event in Pennsylvania. Goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 29 shots in the loss.

Chicago had been shut out just twice during the 2023-2024 regular season, both times against the eventual Clark Cup champion Fargo Force.

Ten different Steel skaters registered a point in the 5-2 win over Des Moines on Friday, eight from forwards and two from defensemen. Leading the charge was rookie forward Aidan Dyer, who scored a goal and posted three assists in the win.

Dyer previously played for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League and scored 24 points in 51 games. Dyer appeared in one game for the Steel in the 2022-2023 season and posted an assist in the lone outing.

Another newcomer who made an immediate impact in his first career game was Adam Valentini, who posted a two-point outing in his league debut. The Steel tagged Valentini as one of their two tenders prior to the 2024 USHL Draft alongside Callum Croskery and are expecting both Canadian skaters to add a boost to the lineup this season.

While Chicago fell in its Fall Classic finale, goaltending was a shining mark for the Steel. Jack Parsons allowed just two goals on 42 shots in his Steel debut, making for a warm welcome to the squad with his first win. Louka Cloutier held up his end of the goalie duo, stopping 29 shots in his season debut.

Chicago's defense also helped them stay in the fight in both games over the weekend, with a 2-for-3 showing on the PK in the win over Des Moines and a 2-for-2 showing in a disciplined game against Waterloo. The Steel power play went a combined 1-for-9 in their two games at the Fall Classic.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks (0-1-1-0) took home one point at the Fall Classic, dropping a 4-2 game to Fargo on Sept. 21 before falling in overtime 4-3 to Sioux Falls on Sept. 22. Muskegon held a lead in both games but couldn't hang on in either while being outshot in both outings.

Forward Jack Galanek scored the second and final goal for Muskegon against Fargo. A UMass commit, Galanek enters his third year with the Lumberjacks. The veteran skated in 57 games last season and posted 11 goals and 11 assists with four power play goals.

Returning netminder Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev stopped 25 of 28 shots in the loss. Gadzhiev appeared in 30 games for Muskegon last season and saw success, posting an 18-10-0-0 record with a 3.18 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

The Lumberjacks had a two-goal lead established by goals from Matthew Van Blaricom, but had it erased by the Stampede and were outshot 43-33 in the game. Sioux Falls scored with 14:02 left to force overtime and won it at 2:48 of the extra frame.

Stephen Peck was given the start in the weekend finale and was excellent, stopping 39 shots in his season debut. Peck appeared in just one game for Muskegon last year that yielded a win, a 4-3 overtime victory over Madison.

The Lumberjacks lost their top scorers from last season Matvei Gridin and Sacha Boisvert, each of whom were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft (Gridin, Calgary Flames / Boisvert, Chicago Blackhawks).

The top-scoring returner for Muskegon is David Klee, who ranked seventh for the Lumberjacks in points last season with 40 (15G-25A) in 62 games. Last season was Klee's first with the Lumberjacks after two years with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Steel are 47-46-7-0 all-time against Muskegon and 24-25-3-0 on home ice. Friday is the first of six matchups against the Lumberjacks this season. Chicago failed to record a win against Muskegon during the 2023-2024 season (0-7-0-0) and conceded at least four goals in each matchup.

The Youngstown Phantoms (1-1-0-0) started the regular season with a 4-3 overtime win over Tri-City on Sept. 18 but dropped their second game to Sioux City, 2-1 on Sept. 19. The Phantoms scored three straight goals to take a one-goal lead over Tri-City before a Storm goal tied it in the third. A goal with just 17 seconds left in overtime lifted Youngstown. Sioux City silenced the Phantoms the next day, getting out to a two-goal lead in the second that they wouldn't give up.

Returning skaters Conner de Haro and Kuzma Voronin each scored a goal and an assist to help the Phantoms to the win over the Storm. Voronin enters his third season with Youngstown with 60 games under his belt and 28 points to his name. He posted 85 shots last year and had two power goals and a game-winner.

Conner de Haro comes into the 2024-2025 campaign for his third year with the Phantoms. A defenseman, he skated in 51 games last year and potted eight assists and had a +23 plus/minus rating. The New Hampshire commit is set to eclipse the 100-game mark, as he enters the weekend with 77 games played.

The Steel are 50-44-5-4 all-time against Youngstown and 24-26-2-1 at home. Saturday is the first of six matchups between the two teams this season. The Steel won just once against the Phantoms last year, posting a 1-3-1-1 record.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, September 27 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Tailgate | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 500 Fans) presented by Teqworks

Saturday, September 28 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT) | Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Tailgate | Skate with the Steel

Friday, October 4 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT)

