Ivan Korodiuk Commits to Bowling Green

September 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols organization would like to congratulate Ivan Korodiuk on his commitment to play collegiate hockey at Bowling Green, which he announced on Tuesday.

Korodiuk is in his first season with the Capitols after being added to the team's Initial Protected List (IPL) following Main Camp. He is a 2004-born, left-shot defenseman hailing from Ukraine, and played the 2023-24 season with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the NAHL.

He made his Capitols debut last week against Lincoln where he collected an assist and had a +1 rating in the 5-2 loss.

