Washington's Bralin Jackson Wins FL Player of the Week Award

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Outfielder Bralin Jackson has been selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week by the league's statistical provider, Pointstreak, for his efforts in this week's action that saw Washington rattle off six wins at Wild Things Park. Jackson becomes the second Wild Thing to earn the honor this year, joining Joe Campagna, who was honored June 28.

It's the first career Player of the Week award in the league for Jackson, who spent 2017 with Washington and now this season so far. This past week, Jackson hit his way to a .435 clip (10-for-23) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBI. His 42 RBI lead the team through 58 games played in 2021.

Jackson's output was crucial, along with the output of several of his teammates, in lifting Washington to a 6-0 homestand, with sweeps of the Jackals and ValleyCats. Perhaps his biggest hit of the week was his two-run triple into the right field corner to give Washington a 4-2 lead in the 8th inning Saturday night against Tri-City.

Gateway's Matt Mulhearn was honored with the Pitcher of the Week honor by Pointstreak after twirling a scoreless seven-inning performance, allowing two hits against Lake Erie July 29.

Daren Osby could've been selected after a complete-game shutout performance in the first of his two starts this past week in which he allowed just one hit. Osby allowed two runs over five innings Sunday in his second start and got the win to improve to 3-3.

The Wild Things have won seven-straight games and are getting ready for a four-game series that includes a Tuesday doubleheader with Sussex County in Augusta, New Jersey. Washington is 4.5 games back of first-place Sussex County in the Northeast Division.

