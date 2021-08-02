Fireworks Friday, Yinzer & Hockey Night

August 2, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







Friday the action returns to the ballpark for Yinzer Night presented by Fat Head's. We play as the Steel City Slammin' Sammies and the signature jerseys will be auctioned off. Postgame fans get to enjoy a massive Firework Show!

To receive your Daily Kids, Military, Senior Discount or to Book Your Group give us a call at 724-250-9555!

FIREWORKS FRIDAY

Hockey Night presented by Tucker Arensberg Attorneys includes a can't miss jersey auction! The team will be wearing Team USA Miracle of Ice jerseys in honor of the 1980 Olympic Hockey team. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and we will also raffle off some special Penguins' memorabilia, including an Evgeni Malkin signed jersey.

HOCKEY NIGHT

Sunday fun continues on August 8th with Harry Potter Night thanks to PA Cyber. The first 250 kids 12 and under receive a quidditch style Golden Snitch Baseball. This free program allows every child 12 and under a free ticket and free meal for every Sunday game.

