Washington Wins Finest in the Field Award

November 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced Waterloo Bucks outfielder Xane Washington is a 2020 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award winner. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. Washington, who is now a junior at Nicholls State University, finished the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. The Houma, Louisiana native appeared in 27 games for Waterloo, playing error-free baseball with 59 total chances as a fielder.

In September, Washington was named to the 2020 NWL Postseason All-Star Team as a designated hitter. Washington tied for the Minnesota-Iowa Region lead in triples with two and hit .324 with 19 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

The 2020 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Patrick Arndt Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Bellarmine .990

1B Kyle Manzardo Willmar Stingers Washington State .995

2B Andrew Meggs La Crosse Loggers Creighton .991

3B J.T. Thompson La Crosse Loggers Texas State .988

SS Connor McGuire Kalamazoo Mac Daddies California, Irvine .972

OF Kyle Ashworth Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Cal Poly 1.000

OF Xane Washington Waterloo Bucks Nicholls State 1.000

OF Andy Garriola Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Old Dominion 1.000

P Nathan Hemmerling Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Lakeland University 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award a player needs to appear in at least half of the scheduled games at a specific position. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the number one spot.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.