Three Mac Daddies Take Home "Finest in the Field" Awards

November 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Mac Daddies News Release





Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2020 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The 2020 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Patrick Arndt Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Bellarmine .990

1B Kyle Manzardo Willmar Stingers Washington State .995

2B Andrew Meggs La Crosse Loggers Creighton .991

3B J.T. Thompson La Crosse Loggers Texas State .988

SS Connor McGuire Kalamazoo Mac Daddies California, Irvine .972

OF Kyle Ashworth Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Cal Poly 1.000

OF Xane Washington Waterloo Bucks Nicholls State 1.000

OF Andy Garriola Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Old Dominion 1.000

P Nathan Hemmerling Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Lakeland University 1.000

Â

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award a player needs to appear in at least half of the scheduled games at a specific position. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the number one spot.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.