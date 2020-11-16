Two Rafters Awarded Rawlings 'Finest in the Field'

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Since 2002, Rawlings has rewarded the top defenders in the Northwoods League each season. These nine players are recognized as the best defensive players throughout the entire Northwoods League. To qualify for the 'Finest in the Field' Award, a field player needs to appear in at least half of the scheduled games in a specific position. As for pitchers, the player that has the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the award.

This season Andy Garriola (Old Dominion) and Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) were crowned as the 'Finest in the Field'. Both Rafters maintained a fielding percentage of 1.000. Garriola played in 40 of the 46 games on the season, making a majority of his appearances in the outfield. Throughout the 314 innings that he played, Garriola had a successful 103 total chances with 98 putouts. He also tallied 5 assists and 7 double plays with a range factor of 2.952.

Hemmerling was the lone pitcher in the Northwoods League to win the award. He started in 8 games, throwing 21 innings of work. Hemmerling had 10 total chances and one putout. He topped his defense off with 9 assists and one double play. Hemmerling also had a range factor 4.286.

The 2020 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their respective fielding percentages are below:

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Patrick Arndt Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Bellarmine .990

1B Kyle Manzardo Willmar Stingers Washington State .995

2B Andrew Meggs La Crosse Loggers Creighton .991

3B J.T. Thompson La Crosse Loggers Texas State .988

SS Connor McGuire Kalamazoo Mac Daddies California, Irvine .972

OF Kyle Ashworth Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Cal Poly 1.000

OF Xane Washington Waterloo Bucks Nicholls State 1.000

OF Andy Garriola Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Old Dominion 1.000

P Nathan Hemmerling Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Lakeland University 1.000

