Washington Spirit Announces Plans for Summer Watch Parties

July 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host a series of watch parties in the greater DC area for this summer's NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup and Olympic Games, the club announced today.

New this season, the Spirit has an official network of local bars where fans are encouraged to gather for Spirit matches away from home. This summer's watch parties will be hosted by the club's bar network partners. The Washington Spirit Bar Network currently consists of eight official partners within DC and northern Virginia. More information on this network can be found here.

"We're excited to be able to provide a space for Spirit and USWNT fans to gather and watch their favorite teams compete in these summer tournaments," said RaShauna Hamilton, the Spirit's VP of Community Development. "Last year's World Cup watch parties were a great success for this club and we look forward to building off that this year."

The Spirit will hit the road for the NWSL's inaugural Summer Cup with Mexico's Liga MX Femenil, playing its first two group stage matches at Subaru Park near Philadelphia and its final group stage match at City Stadium in Richmond. During the Spirit's time away from home, the club will provide fans with official gathering places to watch matches and cheer on their favorite players. A full schedule of this summer's Spirit match watch parties can be found below (all times EDT):

2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Watch Party Schedule

Sunday, July 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Spirit vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

Location: Brighton

Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Location: Brighton

Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Location: Bluejacket

At the same time, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), featuring four Spirit players, will be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Similar to last year's packed 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup watch parties at The Bullpen in Navy Yard, this year's gatherings will serve as places for Spirit fans to watch Spirit stars represent the club and the U.S. on a global stage. Forward Trinity Rodman and defender Casey Krueger will compete for Team USA at this summer's Olympics. American Outlaws, a U.S. Soccer supporters group, will also host DC area watch parties this summer. A full schedule of this summer's USWNT match watch parties can be found below (all times EDT):

2024 Olympic Games Watch Party Schedule

Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m.

United States vs. Zambia

Spirit Watch Party: The Bullpen

American Outlaws Watch Party: Astro Beer Hall DC and metrobar

Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m.

United States vs. Germany

Spirit Watch Party: Brighton

American Outlaws Watch Party: Astro Beer Hall DC and metrobar

Wednesday, July 31 at 1 p.m.

United States vs. Australia

Spirit Watch Party: Bluejacket

American Outlaws Watch Party: Astro Beer Hall DC and metrobar

