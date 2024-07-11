Current's Temwa Chawinga Named NWSL Player of the Month, Presented by EA Sports

July 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports, on Thursday.

Chawinga scored a jaw-dropping six goals in Kansas City's four matches last month, notching two braces and adding two assists in the process. She scored in every match in June, outscoring 10 NWSL clubs on her own.

"She's been amazing for us," Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "She has been very impactful in the games in many different ways. Her ability to break down defenses makes us very unpredictable."

Chawinga enters the Olympic break tied for first in the Golden Boot race. Her tally of 12 goals is the club record for goals scored in a single season - and the Current have 10 regular season matches remaining.

This is the second month this season Kansas City has earned Player of the Month honors - forward Bia Zaneratto achieved the accolade in the March/April awards.

The Current have a week off before returning to training in preparation for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Group stage play for the tournament will open with Kansas City taking on the Houston Dash at CPKC Stadium Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

