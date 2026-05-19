Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2026
Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings defeat the Mystics, 92-69, at home!
Paige Bueckers: 18 PTS | 7 AST | 4 3PM Arike Ogunbowale: 16 PTS | 3 AST | 3 STL Jessica Shepard: 12 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST Azzi Fudd: 12 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB
The Wings totaled 30 assists on their 33 made shots in tonight's game, joining the NYL as the only teams to total 30+ assists in a game this season!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
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