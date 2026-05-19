Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Mystics, 92-69, at home!

Paige Bueckers: 18 PTS | 7 AST | 4 3PM Arike Ogunbowale: 16 PTS | 3 AST | 3 STL Jessica Shepard: 12 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST Azzi Fudd: 12 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB

The Wings totaled 30 assists on their 33 made shots in tonight's game, joining the NYL as the only teams to total 30+ assists in a game this season!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.