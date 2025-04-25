Was this a Catch?!? #ufl
April 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the Memphis Showboats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 25, 2025
- 'Busy as Ever': Jaydon Mickens Handles Business on and off the Field - D.C. Defenders
- United Football League Week Five Preview - UFL
- The Battlehawk Brief--Week 5 2025 - St. Louis Battlehawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Showboats Stories
- Preview: Showboats at Stallions
- Panthers Top Showboats, 27-9
- Mazzone Named Showboats Offensive Coordinator
- Whisenhunt to Step Down from Showboats
- Preview: Showboats at Panthers