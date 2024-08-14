Warriors to Host Training Camp August 28-September 1

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that the team will be returning to the ice for its 2024 Training Camp from Aug. 28-Sep. 1.

The 2024 Training Camp opens on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and will run over five days at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. The camp wraps up on Sunday, Sep. 1 with the annual Black & White Intrasquad Game.

This year's camp will feature the returning members of last season's WHL Championship-winning squad, as well as members of the Warriors' 2023 and 2024 WHL Prospects Draft classes.

All on-ice sessions during Training Camp are open to the public.

The Black & White Intrasquad Game is admission by donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The full training camp schedule is available below:

Wednesday, August 28

12:00PM Fitness Testing

Thursday, August 29

9:00AM-9:30AM Rookie Camp, Team 1 Practice

9:45AM-10:15AM Rookie Camp, Team 2 Practice

10:30AM-11:00AM Rookie Camp, Team 3 Practice

11:30AM-1:00PM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 1: Team 1 vs. Team 2

1:15PM-2:45PM Main Camp Practice

3:00PM-4:30PM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 2: Team 1 vs. Team 3

4:45PM-5:45PM Goalie Session

6:00PM-7:30PM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 3: Team 3 vs. Team 2

Friday, August 30

9:00AM-10:30AM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 4: Team 2 vs. Team 1

10:45AM-11:45AM Goalie Session

12:00PM-1:30PM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 5: Team 2 vs. Team 3

2:30PM-4:00PM Rookie Camp Scrimmage 6: Team 3 vs. Team 1

6:30PM-8:00PM Main Camp Scrimmage

Saturday, August 31

9:00AM-10:30AM Main Camp Scrimmage

12:30PM-2:00PM Main Camp Scrimmage

4:00PM-5:30PM Main Camp Scrimmage

Sunday, September 1

12:00PM-3:00PM Black/White Intrasquad Game

