Ward Walks-Off Miners

Second baseman Nelson Ward singled home PR Santiago Chirino with the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as New Jersey defeated Sussex County in a walk-off, 3-2.

Jackals 3B Conrad Gregor led off the big rally with a base hit. After a LF Alfredo Marte fly out, 1B Richard Stock reached base on a fielder's choice with Gregor out at second base. Designated hitter David Harris then followed Stock and collected a single to put runners on first and second with two out. With Chirino pinch running for Stock at second, Ward came up and picked-up the big hit to score Chirino and give New Jersey the victory.

Gregor had two hits in four at-bats while SS Andrew Dundon contributed a 1-for-3 night with a solo home run.

Jackals pitcher Reece Karalus tossed two scoreless innings of relief and claimed the win. The righty struck out three batters in the six that he faced. With the victory, Karalus is now 6-4 on the season.

