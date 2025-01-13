Wanderers Name Peter Clark Vice President, Business Development

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers are pleased to announce the appointment of experienced sports executive Peter Clark as the club's Vice President, Business Development.

A graduate of Dalhousie University, Clark spent over a decade with global brand UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), most recently as the Senior Director, Content & Marketing. Clark played a massive role in the promotion of UFC live events, and Pay-Per-View broadcasts both in Canada and around the world.

"As we continue to grow as a club, we are fortunate to continue to attract interest from talented and passionate individuals both on and off the pitch," Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "Peter's connection to Halifax and experience with a tremendously successful global sports brand provides the Wanderers with a unique skill set that will help us reach our ambitious goals."

In his new role, Clark will lead the Wanderers business operations team in the further development of the Halifax Wanderers brand in the Canadian sports landscape. His expertise in partnership development, marketing, content and merchandise sales will be a massive asset as the Wanderers prepare for a permanent stadium solution.

"Joining the Wanderers is a tremendous honour, and I am excited to be part of such an incredible team," Clark said. "With a passionate fan base, an electrifying gameday atmosphere, and the club's unwavering commitment to strengthening the community through sport, I am eager to contribute to the continued growth and success of this storied club."

The Wanderers 2025 season is only months away, with many exciting additions both on and off the pitch to be announced ahead of the start of training camp in February. Season memberships are available now.

