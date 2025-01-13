Gabriel Bitar Transferred to York United, Additional Departures Confirmed

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced it has transferred attacker Gabriel Bitar to York United FC. As part of the transaction, the Eagles will receive York United's first pick in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

The club has declined the 2025 options on contracts for defenders Kadin Chung and Anthony White as well as for midfielders Renan Garcia, Olivier Rommens and Zachary Verhoven.

The club also confirmed free agents Rocco Romeo and Austin Ricci will not return to the club in 2025.

Vancouver FC now has 12 players signed to its 2025 roster. The club will announce further roster updates in the coming days.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Jan. 13, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.,

Midfielders: Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Grady McDonnell, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

