Forge FC Re-Signs Club Captain Kyle Bekker

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced on Monday that the club has re-signed captain Kyle Bekker to a new multi-year contract.

The influential midfielder has been the driving force behind Forge FC's success. Bekker led the team to an unprecedented four Canadian Premier League (CPL) Championships in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 and topped the CPL regular season table with Forge in 2021 and 2024. Bekker's outstanding impact within the CPL earned him the league's 2020 Player of the Year Award and nominations for the award in 2019, 2022, and 2024.

"Kyle has been the heart and soul of Forge FC since the very beginning," said Forge FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis. "His leadership on and off the pitch has been a cornerstone of our club's identity and success. Kyle's unwavering commitment to the growth of Forge and the sport in our community continues to inspire us. We look forward to achieving even greater heights together in the years ahead."

Bekker, 34, ranks second in Forge FC's all-time appearances, with 182 matches played across all competitions, including 136 league appearances, 20 Concacaf League matches, four Concacaf Champions League matches and 22 Canadian Championship matches. His remarkable contributions include 22 goals and 29 assists, making him one of the most prolific players in CPL history.

Prior to joining Forge FC, Bekker played in 58 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular-season matches, including making 33 starts, from 2013 to 2016 with Toronto FC, FC Dallas, and the Montreal Impact. He was selected third overall by Toronto FC in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Bekker also excelled in the United Soccer League (USL) with North Carolina FC in 2018, earning USL All-League Second Team honours, and captured a North American Soccer League (NASL) championship in 2017 with the San Francisco Deltas.

The Oakville, Ontario native is a graduate of Forge FC Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis' Sigma FC youth academy. He played four standout seasons at Boston College from 2009 to 2012. On the international stage, Bekker earned 18 senior caps for the Canadian Men's National Team between 2012 and 2017. He made 10 starts for his country and notched two assists.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.