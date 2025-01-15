Wanderers Acquire Isaiah Johnston from Loudoun United

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have acquired Canadian midfielder Isaiah Johnston in a transfer from USL Championship side Loudoun United FC for an undisclosed fee. Johnston has agreed to a contract with the Wanderers through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with a club option for 2027. He will be added to Halifax's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Isaiah is an exciting Canadian talent with a tremendous work ethic and versatility across the pitch, particularly in midfield," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "His time spent in Nova Scotia for part of his college career means he understands the environment and the values of our region. We're confident he will establish himself as a fan favourite through that connection and his all-round play. We're delighted Isaiah has chosen to make the next step in his career with us here in Halifax."

Johnston, 23, returns to Canada after two seasons playing south of the border for Loudoun United in the USL Championship and Huntsville City in MLS Next Pro. Johnston previously spent three seasons in the CPL with York United after the club selected him in the CPL - U SPORTS draft from Cape Breton University.

In 2024, Johnston made 13 appearances for Huntsville City before a mid-season move to Loudon United. He featured in 14 matches for Loudoun, making an immediate impact in their midfield.

"I'm excited to be here, Halifax is an amazing place and somewhere I always envisioned myself playing," Johnston said. "I think we have a talented group with a lot of experience that is heading in the right direction, although things didn't go our way last year. I'm also looking forward to playing with Andre Rampersad, as we had a lot of midfield battles as opponents where we'd try to get the best of each other, so it will be great to be on the same side from now on and connect with him and the rest of the midfielders."

From Milton, Ontario, Johnston established himself as a top midfielder in the Canadian Premier League before being purchased and named the first-ever signing of MLS Next Pro side Huntsville City FC in 2022. While playing for York United, Johnston was one of the youngest players named to the CPL's top 50 players list, credited for his ability to dictate the tempo in the midfield. Johnston made 53 appearances for York, tallying four goals and five assists.

"Isaiah is a really exciting addition to our midfield and brings a lot of value both on the field and to our team culture," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He possesses incredible technical ability, mobility and fighting spirit in the middle of the pitch. We've known each other for a long time, and he has experience playing in the CPL, so he'll be able to settle in right away."

Johnston attended Cape Breton University in the fall of 2019 and won a bronze medal at the national championships. That season, he was named the AUS Rookie of the Year and selected to the U SPORTS All-Rookie team.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas, Rayane Yesli

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas, Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo

Midfielders: Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Isaiah Johnston, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad

Forwards: Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin, Sean Rea, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 15, 2025

Wanderers Acquire Isaiah Johnston from Loudoun United - HFX Wanderers FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.