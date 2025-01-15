Forge FC Re-Signs Club's All-Time Leading Scorer and Two-Time CPL Player of the Year Tristan Borges

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed Canadian attacking midfielder Tristan Borges to a multi-year contract.

Borges, 25, has firmly established himself as one of the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) greatest players, recording 160 appearances across all competitions over five seasons (2019, 2021-2024) with Forge. The native of Vaughan, Ontario is the club's all-time leader in goals (34) and assists (33).

Notably, Borges is the only player in CPL history to win the CPL Player of the Year award twice, earning the honour in 2019 and 2024. In his breakout 2019 campaign, Borges won the league's Golden Boot Award as top goalscorer with 13 goals, tied for the league lead with five assists, and scored the game-winning goal in the first leg of the CPL Final to help Forge secure the inaugural CPL Championship. In 2024, Borges was instrumental in guiding Forge FC to its CPL Shield victory as regular season winners, recording eight goals and six assists. He further solidified his legacy with another Player of the Year win at the 2024 CPL Awards in November 2024.

"Tristan has been a cornerstone of our success since day one," said Forge FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis. "He is not only a gifted and versatile player but also a leader and a game-changer for this club. We're thrilled to have him continue as a key part of our team."

Internationally, Borges made his senior debut for the Canadian Men's National Team in January 2020, coming on as a substitute in an international friendly against Barbados. Following that achievement, he was transferred from Forge to OH Leuven in Belgium on January 22, 2020, gaining valuable European experience before returning to Forge in 2021.

Before joining Forge, Borges honed his skills in the Dutch football system with SC Heerenveen's Under-21 team from 2016 to 2018, followed by a standout stint with Sigma FC in League1 Ontario. On the international stage, Borges has represented Canada at the youth level in two major CONCACAF tournaments, tallying one goal in six matches at the 2015 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and an assist during the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

