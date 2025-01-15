Under-21 Stars Returning to Vancouver FC for 2025

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the return of three of its Under-21 stars: defenders Tyler Crawford, James Cameron and Matteo Campagna.

Crawford signed a new contract with Vancouver guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026, while Cameron and Campagna will both return for the upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) season after the club exercised the options on their respective contracts.

Crawford, Cameron and Campagna combined with defender Elage Bah, midfielder Grady McDonnell and forward Taryck 'TJ' Tahid in making up a significant domestic Under-21 contingent on Vancouver's current 2025 roster, once again showcasing the club's commitment to providing opportunities for young talent to gain professional experience through its system.

Crawford, 20, signed his first professional contract with VFC in February 2023, ahead of the club's inaugural season. Vancouver's milestone tenth signing and a native of Burlington, Ont. who grew up in Lutz, Fla., he joined the club out of Michigan State University. Crawford made 23 appearances for the side in his first season in 2023. Injuries hampered Crawford's sophomore season, limiting him to eight appearances in 2024, but he heads into the upcoming campaign fit and ready to once again challenge for a place in VFC's starting eleven.

Cameron, 19, similarly signed his first professional contract with Vancouver during the club's first campaign. A native of North Vancouver, B.C., Cameron was identified by VFC during an open trial geared toward local talent in February 2023. He initially signed back-to-back development contracts with the Eagles, which allowed Cameron to maintain his amateur status while gaining professional experience within VFC's setup, before earning the offer of a professional contract with the club in July 2023. Cameron, who has played 37 matches for the Eagles over two seasons and scored one goal, was designated an Exceptional Young Talent, a roster subcategory introduced by the CPL in 2023 designed to provide further experience for developing young Canadian talent. Cameron took another step in his overall development in 2024, when he represented Canada Soccer's U-20 Men's National Team at the Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship Qualifiers and the Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship.

Campagna, 20, is the most recent signing of Vancouver's young trio. Another local talent, a native of Surrey, B.C., Campagna joined the side shortly before the start of the 2024 CPL season and went on to make 11 appearances for the club, consistently playing a role for Vancouver in the second half of the season. Campagna notched one assist in his first season with the club, a critical play to create a game-winning goal in the 97th minute of a crucial victory against Valour FC in August.

Vancouver FC now has 15 players signed to its 2025 roster.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Jan. 15, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: James Crawford, Tyler Crawford, Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Grady McDonnell, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.