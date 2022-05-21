Walton, Villar Go Back-To-Back in Late Offensive Surge Defeat
May 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (19-22) again fell victim to a strong starting performance, losing 10-6 to the Tacoma Rainiers (15-26) on Saturday.
Tacoma right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (4-2) was electric, striking out the first nine batters of the game, finishing with 12 punch outs while allowing just one walk and one hit over 5.0 shutout innings.
Sacramento left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-5) was burned by the long ball, allowing five runs on five hits (three home runs) and three walks in 3.1 innings
Left fielder Donovan Walton kicked off a five-run eighth inning with his first home run as a River Cat, before third baseman David Villar demolished a 431-foot bomb, which was 105.8 MPH off the bat.
A hustle double by designated hitter Kevin Padlo, RBI single by second baseman Isan Díaz, single from center fielder Bryce Johnson, and RBI single from catcher Ricardo Genovés put the tying run at the plate.
Lefty Kyle Bird was able to buckle down and end the rally with a loud fly out from pinch hitter Austin Dean, and a sharp liner from right fielder Heliot Ramos (who led the inning off with a single) ended the inning.
Right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-2, 6.97) will try to end the three-game skid with a win on Sunday. He'll rematch lefty Justus Sheffield (0-2, 13.50) at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Villar, the reigning PCL Player of the Week, had another strong day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with the home run and two walks. The 25-year-old leads the PCL with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.
First baseman Jason Vosler's sixth-inning RBI single, which plated Walton, snapped a 25-inning scoreless streak for the River Cats.
Righty Gregory Santos, who entered with just one hit allowed in 6.2 innings at home, continued his dominance at Sutter Health Park with one hit allowed in a shutout inning.
