Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. OKC

ARMED FORCES DAY: In honor of Armed Forces Day, the Space Cowboys are giving away 2,000 Armed Forces-themed Space Cowboys jerseys to fans in attendance for Saturday's game vs. Oklahoma City. The Space Cowboys will be wearing Armed Forces-themed hats during the contest.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown struck out five batters through four scoreless, hitless and walk less innings on Friday night vs. Oklahoma City. Brown, who's ranked as the Astros' top pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect, per MLBPipeline, is second in the Pacific Coast League with 46 strikeouts, as well as second with a 2.43 ERA.

ENOLI CANNOLI: Enoli Paredes tossed a scoreless inning Friday, lowering his ERA to 0.56 on the season. Paredes' 0.56 ERA is the lowest of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 16 innings pitched.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

