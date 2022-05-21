Comeback Falls Short for Bees in Loss to Isotopes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped a close contest with the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night by a score of 5-4. The Bees fell to 22-19 with the loss, but remain in a tie for first place with Las Vegas in the PCL West. The Isotopes improved to 18-23 with the win.

Matt Thaiss went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first game back with the Bees and Jo Adell went 2-for-5 with two doubles. David MacKinnon went 1-for-5 with a 466-foot, three-run eighth inning home run.

The Isotopes shut out the Bees for most of the game and found themselves leading 5-0 at the middle of the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bees finally were able to get on the board as Thaiss brought home the first run on an infield single to first base. The Isotopes made a pitching change and then MacKinnon hit the first pitch he saw 466 feet into the batter's eye in straight away center field to cut the Albuquerque lead to just one run.

In the bottom of the ninth, down to their final out, the Bees had two runners on base, but couldn't bring a run home to tie the game up. The Bees and the Isotopes will play the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

