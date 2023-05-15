Walleye Weekly

May 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Playoff Record: 8-0-0, 1st Western Conference, Current Streak: 8 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 10 vs. Cincinnati (2-1 Win)

May 12 vs. Cincinnati (9-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 20 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m. (8:55 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 21 at Idaho at 6:10 p.m. (5:55 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

How sweep it is: With wins in games three and four over Cincinnati last week, the Walleye completed their second series sweep of the postseason. On Wednesday night, Sebastian Cossa's 43-save performance in the Toledo net was the game-changer in the 2-1 victory. This was a new career best in saves for the 20-year-old Red Wings prospect whose recent high was 40 saves against Greenville on March 26. On Friday night, the Walleye ended Cincinnati's season in dominating fashion, outscoring the Cyclones 9-2. Among the nine goals scored by Toledo were three on the power play and one shorthanded. John Lethemon kept the Toledo goalie tandem undefeated in the postseason with 23 saves.

Making history: The Walleye placed themselves in yet another area of the ECHL record books on Friday night with their 9-2 win over the Cyclones. Coincidentally, this was the first time a team has scored nine goals in a Kelly Cup playoff game since Cincinnati did it against Charlotte in 2010. Toledo's winning ways have also made them the third team in Kelly Cup playoff history to go undefeated in the postseason with eight consecutive wins. The previous teams to do it were the Alaska Aces in 2011 and the Columbia Inferno in 2003.

Winning on all fronts: Last week, the Huntington Center saw its 18th and 19th consecutive sellout crowds with a paid figure of 7,612 on Wednesday and exactly 8,300 in attendance on Friday. With only four home playoff games in the books, Toledo continues to top the ECHL attendance chart with an average of 8,063 fans per game. The Walleye can expect to continue building on this new franchise record as they host Idaho next week.

Racking them up: Throughout their undefeated playoff campaign, the Walleye have outscored their opponents 39-14. Leading the scoring for Toledo is Gordie Green with six goals and eight assists for a total of 14 points. Brandon Hawkins (6G, 7A), Trenton Bliss (5G, 7A), and Kirill Tyutyayev (3G, 8A) follow close behind. As for Toledo's strong defensive core, Seth Barton (1G, 8A) and Charlie Curti (8A) lead the way.

Steelheads up next: Although Toledo and Idaho did not see each other in the regular season, they have met a total of 12 times. The last meetings were part of a three-game stretch in the 2021-22 season where Toledo went 2-1 as they hosted Idaho on March 11, 12, and 13. The Walleye hold an overall record of 5-6-1 against the Steelheads.

The quest continues: Toledo and Idaho are set to meet for the first time in Kelly Cup playoff history starting with game one on Saturday and game two on Sunday in Boise. The Fish will be back on home ice for games three and four on Wednesday, May 24, and Friday, May 26, with the potential to host game five on Saturday, May 27. Games six and seven would be back in Idaho on Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31.

Walleye Weekly

