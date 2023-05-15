Growlers Announce Eastern Conference Final Home Dates
May 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced their home dates for the 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Final.
The Newfoundland Growlers who hold home ice advantage in the series, will start on the road in Florida for three games in either Jacksonville or Estero - depending on the result of the ongoing South Division Final. Regardless of the opponent, the series will conclude at Mary Brown's Centre with games 4 through 7 starting on Thursday, May 25th at 7 pm.
The full Eastern Conference Final home schedule is below:
Newfoundland Growlers vs. Florida Everblades/Jacksonville Icemen
Game 4 - Thursday, May 25 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Game 5 - Sunday, May 28 @ Newfoundland - 4 PM NST
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 30 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 31 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST
Round three playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.
