Walleye Weekly

Playoff Record: 6-0-0, 1st Western Conference, Current Streak: 6 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 5 at Cincinnati (6-2 Win)

May 6 at Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 10 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 12 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

*May 13 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Staying undefeated: The Walleye went 2-0-0 for the second straight week, grabbing a comfortable two-game lead over Cincinnati in the Central Division Final series. Toledo continues to be the only playoff team who has yet to lose in the postseason. The Walleye power play came alive in the 5-2 win on Friday with four goals in three minutes following a boarding major to Cyclones defenseman Sean Allen. On Saturday, John Lethemon defended the Toledo net well, making 36 saves on 38 Cincinnati shots.

Racking them up: After splitting the regular season between Toledo (38GP) and Grand Rapids (30GP), rookie forward Trenton Bliss has played a significant role in the Walleye's success throughout the beginning of their playoff run. Currently the only Toledo skater to have at least a point in each of their six playoff games, the Michigan Tech product is tied with Brandon Hawkins for a team-leading 11 postseason points (5G, 6A). He also leads the league in power play goals (5) and points (8) while leading all rookies in points, goals, and assists.

Talented tandem: After both setting new career records and earning league honors throughout the regular season, John Lethemon and Sebastian Cossa have showed no signs of slowing down in the postseason. With starts in three playoff games each, both netminders have remained undefeated between the pipes. Cossa, boasting a 1.33 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage, leads all ECHL goaltenders as a rookie. Lethemon, with a 2.33 goals against average and 0.926 save percentage, sits ninth.

Capitalizing on chances: Out of the 11 Walleye goals scored over the weekend in Cincinnati, five came on a Toledo power play, and those were all in Friday night's 6-2 win. Additionally, nearly half of the goals scored (12 of 28) in six playoff games have been on a Walleye man advantage. This puts the Toledo power play in first place at 44.4%.

Looking ahead: Toledo heads into game three on Wednesday with an assuring 2-0 lead over Cincinnati in the Central Division Final series. After hosting the Cyclones on Wednesday, the Walleye will do it again on Friday night for game four. If the series were to extend, game five would take place on Saturday night at the Huntington Center with games six and seven potentially coming the following week on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17 back in Cincinnati.

