Komets Fall in Seven Games

Fort Wayne, IN - After forcing game seven with a 6-0 shutout win in game six at Cincinnati, the Komets fell to the Cyclones 1-0 in game seven. Cincinnati wins the series four games to three.

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 - Cincinnati 4 Komets 3 OTL

Game 2 - Cincinnati 2 Komets 1 L

Game 3 - Komets 3 Cincinnati 0 W

Game 4 - Cincinnati 3 Komets 2 L

Game 5 - Komets 3 Cincinnati 2 W

Game 6 - Komets 6 Cincinnati 0 W

Game 7 - Cincinnati 1 Komets 0 L

Game six - On the brink of elimination, the Komets responded with six goals and their second shutout win of the series to force a game seven. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli scored a shorthanded goal at 4:12 of the first period. Matt Alvaro followed with a goal at 16:11 with assists from Darien Kielb and Oliver Cooper. Rookie William Provost scored the only goal of the second period at 13:39. In the third period, Sam Dove-McFalls netted an early tally less than a minute into the period. Darien Kielb and Oliver Cooper each scored power-play goals to conclude the scoring. Ryan Fanti made 32 saves in the 6-0 win.

Game seven- After a scoreless first period, Cincinnati's Justin Vaive tipped a shot from Jalen Smereck and passed goalie Ryan Fanti for the game's only goal. In the third period, down 1-0, the Komets thought they had a game-tying goal with 1:11 remaining in regulation after a shot by defenseman Darien Kielb was re-directed by Oliver Cooper past goaltender Beck Warm. After an official review, the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference. Unable to recover, the Komets fell 1-0 as Ryan Fanti made 37 saves in the loss.

