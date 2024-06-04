Wallaby Henry Speight Signs with RFCLA for Remainder of the Season

June 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is excited to announce the signing of Henry Speight for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Originally from Fiji, Speight moved to New Zealand in High School where he excelled on the field at the famed Hamilton High School. Speight was signed to his first professional contract with Waikato while still at Hamilton High School and played his first professional game in 2008.

Speight made his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in 2011, and after qualifying via residency, was selected to the Wallabies squad in 2014. In his nine years with the Brumbies, Speight amassed 122 Super Rugby Caps and 19 Wallabies Caps before his career took him to the Reds.

More recently, Speight has spent time in Ireland with Ulster and France with Biarritz.

"We are very excited to have Henry join us for the remainder of the 2024 season in MLR with RFCLA", said Mark Carney, GM-Rugby. "Henry brings a wealth of experience on the field and has been recognized throughout his career as a positive influence and culture builder in young squads."

Speight was looking forward to joining the team in their race to the MLR finals spot with four games to go.

"I am very excited to be joining the MLR," said Speight.

"Having watched the competition closely this season, it is very tight competition. I know LA have been working hard to put themselves in the place possible at the end of the season.

"Everything to date has been first class here at the Club, and I am looking forward to training and doing whatever I can to make the team perform at it's best, and meeting the fans at Dignity Health Sports Park next week on Fathers Day.

