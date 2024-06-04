A Day of Joy and Inspiration at Seattle Children's Hospital: Seattle Seawolves and Happy Bundles

June 4, 2024

Seattle Seawolves News Release







This week, the Seattle Seawolves rugby team, in collaboration with Happy Bundles, spent a memorable day at Seattle Children's Hospital, bringing joy, laughter, and hope to the courageous young patients. The event was filled with heartwarming moments, unforgettable interactions, and a sense of community spirit that left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

A Heartfelt Thank You

"We are so grateful to the Seawolves and Happy Bundles for spending the day with us bringing smiles, laughter, and box loads of toys to hand out to patients. Each one of the players were so happy to be there and it showed through the connections they made with our patients and their families. Thank you to Happy Bundles, the Seawolves players and fans who donated toys. The Seawolves autographed posters, did artwork on patient doors, had some fun arm wrestling matches, and even sang a Taylor Swift song as they delivered gifts to a patient who was a huge 'swiftie'. The joy they brought to the cancer and blood disorder center was priceless and was such a bright light in their day. We cannot wait to welcome you all back!"

- Christina Burmester, Seattle Children's Community Giving

Unforgettable Moments

The day was packed with activities that brought out smiles and laughter from everyone. Players from the Seawolves not only handed out toys but also engaged in fun activities like arm wrestling matches, drawing on patient doors, and even belting out a Taylor Swift tune for one delighted patient.

"Thank you, Seattle Children's, for an unforgettable and heartwarming day. Spending time with these courageous kids, who are fighting such tough battles, and seeing their faces light up with joy as they received their gifts truly melted our hearts. This has been one of our favorite days, and we will cherish the memories forever. We leave feeling inspired and eager to do more wonderful work."

- Dan and Candice Kriel

Making a Difference

The collaboration between the Seawolves and Happy Bundles showcased the powerful impact of community support and compassion. The players' interactions with the children, staff, and families were filled with genuine care and enthusiasm, leaving everyone inspired and hopeful.

"It was great to meet Bo, Alex, Brandon, Matthew, and all the other kids yesterday at Seattle Children's Hospital. The smiles on faces, and the interaction between the players, staff, patients, and parents was truly wonderful. We left inspired by each young person's story in their journey of recovery. Thank you!!!"

- Head Coach Clarke

Looking Forward

The Seawolves and Happy Bundles are committed to continuing their support for Seattle Children's Hospital and the amazing kids they serve. The day spent together was a testament to the positive difference that can be made when communities come together with love and compassion.

"It was great to have the Seawolves family helping make a difference within our community and showing support towards our charity, Happy Bundles. Can't wait to see you all again soon and put more smiles on more kids' faces!"

- Dan and Candice Kriel

The day at Seattle Children's Hospital was a shining example of how joy, hope, and community spirit can uplift and inspire. We look forward to more such collaborations in the future, bringing more smiles and creating cherished memories for everyone involved.

Stay tuned for more updates and heartwarming stories from our community!

