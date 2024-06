First XV: WK14: 2024

June 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Ezekiel Lindenmuth - HOuston SaberCats

38 Meters Gained

15 Ruck Arrivals

Eight Tackles Made

Hooker, Andrew Quattrin - New England Free jacks

One Try Scored

11 Tackles Made

34 Meters Gained

Tighthead Prop, Steven Longwell - Old Glory DC

Three Tries Scored

14 Ruck Arrivals

Eight Ruck Arrivals

Left Lock, Richard Rose - Miami Sharks

37 Meters Gained

21 Ruck Arrivales

15 Tackles Made

Right Lock, Reegan O'Gorman - RFCLA

19 Ruck Arrivals

15 Tackles Made

15 Meters Gained

Blindside Flanker, Ethan Fryer - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

74 Meters Gained

Nine Tackles Made

Openside Flanker, Vili Helu -San Diego Legion

One Try Scored

69 Meters Gained

Eight Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Semi Kunatani - RFCLA

One Try Scored

84 Meters Gained

13 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Siaosi Nai - Anthem Rugby Carolina

Two Tries Scored

89 Meters Gained

Six Tackles Made

Fly-half, Jason Emery - RFCLA

13 Points Scored

40 Meters Gained

12 Tackles Made

Left Wing, Cael Hodgson - Anthem Rugby Carolina

One Try Scored

29 Meters Gained

Three Tackles Made

Inside Center, Tomas cubilla - Dallas Jackals

One Try Scored

79 Meters Gained

14 Ruck Arrivals

Outside Center, Wayne van der Bank - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

54 Meters Gained

11 Tackles Made

Right Wing, Andrew Coe- RFCLA

One Try Scored

100 Meters Gained

10 Tackles Made

Fullback, drew Wild - Houston SaberCats

334 Kicking Meters Gained

21 Meters Gained

6 Ruck Arrivals

