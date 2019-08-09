Walker, Heyer Set off Fireworks in Chicago

The fireworks were not scheduled in Chicago until after the game between the Milkmen and Dogs! However, Kurt Heyer had silenced the potent offense of the Dogs to a single run after five (5) innings. So the Milkmen decided to have a fireworks display in the top of the sixth inning. Garrett Copeland started the inning off with a tough at bat ending in a walk; Manny Boscan followed with a bunt down the third base line, ending up with runners on first and second. Adam Walker stepped into the batters box and on the first pitch, sent the baseball over 400 feet clearing the batter's eye in centerfield making the score 3-1 in favor of the Milkmen.

Heyer went 7 innings walking one hitter and striking out seven (7). This was the second straight quality start for Heyer and his second consecutive win. Myles Smith came into the game in the ninth (9th) inning in quest of save number twelve. With one out, Vavra singled to put the tying run in the batter's box. Pierre followed with a basehit to left field and runners were on first and second with one out. The next hitter worked Smith for a walk loading the bases and causing the home crowd to generate some enthusiasm. On the first pitch, Barrera hit a ground ball to Smith who threw to Boscan for out number two...and Boscan delivered the ball to McClain at first for a double play and a Milkmen winner.

The Milkmen won a series for the first time in quite a while. There is not going to be much time to enjoy the last two victories, because the Milkmen get right back at it at Routine Field for a double-header against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05. Angel Ventura is scheduled to toe the slab in the first former Major League pitcher T.J. House will pitch the nightcap. Plan on watching the Milkmen play exciting baseball at Routine Field.

