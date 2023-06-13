Walk-Off Walk Seals Sixth-Straight Win for Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - A bases-loaded walk in the ninth capped a back-and-forth 9-8 win for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-34) over the Sacramento River Cats (29-35) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. The win was the sixth in a row for Sugar Land, the longest winning streak of the season. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Heading to the top of the ninth inning, Sugar Land held an 8-6 lead and turned to RHP Joe Record (W, 2-1) for the save opportunity. Bryce Johnson singled and Clint Coulter hit a two-run homer, tying the game at 8-8. Record retired the next three batters, striking out two to keep the game even heading to the bottom of the ninth.

JJ Matijevic led off the home half of the frame with a walk and moved to second on one-out walk to Justin Dirden. LHP Erik Miller (L, 1-1) got a lineout to center for the second out but Luke Berryhill reached on an infield single, loading up the bases for Bligh Madris, who walked on four pitches to force in the winning run and give Sugar Land their fourth walk off of the year.

RHP Misael Tamarez got the start for the Space Cowboys and allowed a one-out solo home run to Luis Matos in the top of the first, giving Sacramento a quick 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land's offense took advantage of some wildness from Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle in the bottom of the first to level the contest. Pedro León and Quincy Hamilton were hit by a pitch in back-to-back at bats, putting two men on with one out. Hjelle struck out the next batter but an RBI single to right by Matijevic made it a 1-1 game.

One big swing would give the Space Cowboys the lead in the top of the fifth. Whitcomb singled before Berryhill and León both walked, loading the bases for Hamilton, who laced an opposite-field grand slam, vaulting the Space Cowboys to a 5-1 lead. The home run was the fifth in five games at Triple-A for the Astros' #22 prospect.

Sacramento got back three runs on a home run by Tyler Fitzgerald, pulling the River Cats back within one at 5-4. Whitcomb helped give Sugar Land some breathing room in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to left, his fourth in seven games at Triple-A, widening the Space Cowboys lead to 7-4. After the River Cats scored two in the top of the seventh, a Whitcomb single drove in another run for Sugar Land in the bottom of the inning, one of three hits on the night for the Space Cowboys' shortstop.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series with the River Cats on Wednesday night. Reigning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week RHP Jairo Solis (1-1, 6.49) is scheduled to start for Sugar Land opposite Sacramento RHP Drew Strotman (2-5, 6.49) for a 7:05 pm first pitch at Constellation Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

