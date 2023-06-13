Space Cowboys Return to Sugar Land to Host Sacramento River Cats

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a two-week road trip, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats from Tuesday, June 13 through Sunday, June 18.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: C Korey Lee (#5), OF Pedro León (#6), OF Justin Dirden (#7), RHP Misael Tamarez (#11), INF Joe Perez (#14), OF Quincy Hamilton (#22), RHP Shawn Dubin (#23)

River Cats: LHP Kyle Harrison (#1, #15 overall), OF Luis Matos (#7), RHP Cole Waites (#21)

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Kick off the home stand with Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

On Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United HealthCare, fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate. Silver Star Memberships can be purchased online here or over the phone at (281) 240-4487.

Additionally, Tuesday features $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Sean Hjelle for Sacramento. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Wednesday, June 14 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

The homestand continues with Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs all night at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

After being named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Jairo Solis is set to toe the slab for Sugar Land while Sacramento is set to counter with RHP Drew Strotman.

Thursday, June 15 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Thursday turns into a fiesta as the Space Cowboys will play as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B with Sugar Land transforming into their sweet Copa identity with special uniforms, street tacos from H-E-B and Agua Frescas available at the first-base food court tent.

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 Bud Light drafts and sodas, along with $6 Eureka Heights Lavender Bunny 12 oz cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the Grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

On the mound, RHP Kyle McGowin is slated to start for Sugar Land while Giants' #1 prospect and #15 overall prospect LHP Kyle Harrison has been announced as the River Cats starter on Thursday night.

Friday, June 16 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

The weekend begins with a World Series ring giveaway as the first 3,000 fans will receive a Dusty Baker World Series Replica Ring presented by Republic Services as they enter the stadium. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Be transported to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night. The Space Cowboys will wear special Star Wars jerseys on Friday night, with a live auction from when gates open at 5:00 pm through the end of the fifth inning, with net proceeds benefitting Candlelighters.

Constellation Field will also host Girl Scout Night with ticket packages available for local Girl Scout Troops here.

After the game concludes, the skies over Constellation Field will be illuminated with another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

RHP Bryan Garcia gets the nod for Sugar Land on Friday night while Sacramento is set to throw LHP Sean Newcomb.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Revel in the final frontier and the inspiration for the Space Cowboys identity with Space Appreciation Night, including a Space Jersey Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Bowlero, with gates opening 5:30 pm. NASA will be at the ballpark with interactive exhibits and photo opportunities.

The Space Cowboys will also be celebrating Black Heritage Night, with an appearance from Houston comedian Chinedu, a first pitch from Sharon McDougle and a special pregame recognition from the Black Cowboys Museum. Additionally, the Space Cowboys will unveil a new sign at the ballpark to honor Deacon Jones, the team's Special Assistant who passed away in early May.

BrewFest presented by Bud Light is back at Constellation Field with tastings from a number of local breweries. Brewfest ticket add-ons are just $15 and include five tastings. All tastings will take place in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza. Brewfest add-ons can be purchased here.

Both LHP Nick Allgeyer and RHP Shawn Dubin are projected to pitch on Saturday night for Sugar Land while the River Cats have not named a starter.

Sunday, June 18 vs. Sacramento @ 6:05 pm:

The homestand comes to a close with a Hunter Brown MLB Debut Space City Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Wolverine Ventures. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Bring dad and the family to the ballpark for Father's Day with Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections. Special for Father's Day, the Space Cowboys will have 'Dads Run the Bases' postgame.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Members of Orion's Kids Club receive VIP, front of the line access.

The finale is a scheduled rematch between Astros' #11 prospect RHPMisael Tamarez and River Cats RHP Sean Hjelle.

