OKC Dodgers Open 12-Game Homestand Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers play 12 home games in 13 days when they host the Salt Lake Bees June 12-18 before taking on the Las Vegas Aviators for a six-game home series June 20-25. The first pitch for most games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the exception of 2:05 p.m. starts Sunday, June 18 and June 25 and a 12:05 p.m. start Wednesday, June 14.

The Dodgers lead the Pacific Coast League with a 45-18 record and will be chasing a first-half league title during the homestand as they have a 10-game lead ahead of second-place Reno and Round Rock. The Dodgers have 12 games remaining in the first half of the PCL season, which wraps up June 25.

Tonight's series opener is a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3. Other homestand highlights, include:

- Wednesday, June 14 (12:05 p.m.) - This special field trip day game provides a unique outing for summer camps and day cares. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.) - The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch for every Thursday home game throughout the season. Additionally during Thursday home games, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday, June 16 (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks presented by UScellular are scheduled to follow the game. Friday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

- Saturday, June 17 (7:05 p.m.) - The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an OKC 89ers fanny pack on OKC 89ers Night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998. Saturday is also an "All You Can Eat" night and groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

- Sunday, June 18 (2:05 p.m.) - Kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros following Sunday home games.

- Tuesday, June 20 (7:05 p.m.) - The Dodgers' series opener against Las Vegas falls on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

- Thursday, June 22 (7:05 p.m.) - The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch for every Thursday home game throughout the season. Additionally during Thursday home games, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday, June 23 (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks presented by SpringHill Suitesare scheduled to follow the game. The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases.

- Saturday, June 24 (7:05 p.m.) - Mad Chad, the well-known entertainer dubbed the "The Evel Knievel of Comedy," will juggle chainsaws and more during his jaw-dropping act presented by H&H Shooting Sports. Groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person for Braum's Friends and Family Night.

- Sunday, June 25 (2:05 p.m.) - Kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros following Sunday home games.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games for the remainder of the season are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

