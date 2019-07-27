Walk-Off Catch Ends Rally in 5-2 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - A late rally fell short in the Modesto Nuts' 5-2 loss against the San Jose Giants on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Down by five in the bottom of the ninth, the Nuts (47-59; 17-19) started a late rally when Jarred Kelenic walked. After Keegan McGovern struck out, David Shaeffer singled. Jack Larsen struck out against Giants (48-57; 18-18) Olbis Parra before Eugene Helder singled home two runs. Ariel Sandoval followed that up with a single to bring Nick Thurman to the plate representing the tying run.

Thurman flipped a ball into left. Heath Quinn made a terrific diving catch charging in toward the line to end the game.

The two ninth-inning runs were all the Nuts' offense managed after Matt Frisbee (W, 7-7) heaved a strong start over six innings in which he scattered five hits. Frisbee struck out six and walked none. He retired the final five he faced.

Penn Murfee (L, 5-4) allowed a RBI double and a RBI single in the first but that was all. The righty stranded three more hits the rest of the way while he recorded six strikeouts.

Joseph Rosa went 2-for-4 with a double for the Nuts. Sandoval and Helder recorded two more hits.

The Nuts look to even up a three-game series with the Giants in the middle affair on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

