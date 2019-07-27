'Hawks Hold on for Win in Visalia

July 27, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





VISALIA, Calif. - The JetHawks took an early lead behind starter Lucas Gilbreath and staved off a late Visalia Rawhide rally to take the series-opener, 7-6, at Recreation Ballpark on Friday night.

After taking an early 6-0 lead, Visalia (19-17, 63-39) rallied to get within two runs at 7-5 heading into ninth inning. Closer Tommy Doyle gave up a home run to Jorge Perez but held on to pick up his league-leading 18th save. The run was the first earned run he'd allowed since June 21.

The JetHawks (21-15, 54-49) took the lead in the third on Sean Bouchard's three-run home run. Casey Golden immediately followed with a solo shot, marking the fourth pair of back-to-back home runs for the club this season.

Bouchard added an RBI-single later in the game to give him four RBIs on the night and putting him atop all active Cal Leaguers with 68 RBIs on the season.

Taylor Snyder added a solo homer later in the game, his 13th of the season and his ninth in 31 games since the All-Star break.

Meanwhile on the mound, Gilbreath (4-8) struck out a career-high and team season-high 11 batters over 6.2 innings. He did now allow a hit until the fourth inning and didn't allow a run until Anfernee Grier's two-run home run in the seventh.

The Rawhide scored three more runs in the eight to get closer.

Lancaster has won five-straight and can tie their season-best win streak with a victory in the second game of the series on Saturday night. Will Gaddis will start for the JetHawks against Shumpei Yoshikawa. First pitch is 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.