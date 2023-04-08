Wahoos Halt Biscuits, 12-7

April 8, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits (1-1) fell behind early and never recovered, falling to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-1), 12-7, on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Miami Marlins top prospect and 19-year-old Eury Perez started on the mound for the Blue Wahoos, and the 6-8 righty struck out the side in the top of the first, despite walking Tristan Peters, who stole second base.

21-year-old Anthony Molina (0-1) made his Double-A debut on the other side for the Biscuits, and allowed an infield single to Jose Devers to begin his Double-A career. After Nasim Nunez walked and Joe Rizzo singled in an eight-pitch at-bat, Paul McIntosh crushed a line-drive grand slam over the right-center field wall to make it 4-0 Blue Wahoos before an out had been recorded in the bottom of the first.

Perez allowed an infield single to Biscuits catcher Logan Driscoll, but ultimately faced the minimum in the top of the second. Molina settled down in the bottom of the second, allowing only a single to Dane Myers, while striking out a pair to run his total to three.

In the top of the third, Perez allowed a hustle double to Greg Jones, who stole third. Ronny Simon grounded out to end the inning and the threat, however. John Doxakis entered the game for Molina in the third, and worked a scoreless frame to begin the lefty's evening. Perez then worked a one-two-three top of the fourth.

The Wahoos doubled their lead to 8-0 with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth thanks to bases-loaded walks by Devers and Will Banfield, and a two-run single by Nunez.

In the top of the fifth, Driscoll drilled a solo home run to right field for the catcher's first Double-A longball and the Biscuits first home run of the 2023 campaign to make it 8-1. The Biscuits scored twice more in the top of the fifth courtesy of a pair of wild pitches to make it an 8-3 contest.

Jacob Lopez came on for Doxakis and worked a clean bottom of the fifth in what was the lefty's first outing since July of 2021 when he made his Double-A debut in a start for the Biscuits at Biloxi, undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter. Lopez also spun a scoreless sixth, striking out two.

Jeff Belge made his Double-A debut in the seventh, striking out one, after Lopez allowed an RBI-triple to Troy Johnston to make it a 9-3 ballgame. Diego Infante clubbed an opposite-field solo home run to right in the eighth to make it 9-4 for the right fielder's first longball of the season.

Pensacola added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth off Enmanuel Mejia, as catcher Erik Ostberg eventually came on to pitch. Ostberg and Alika Williams launched back-to-back home runs to begin the ninth inning, and the Biscuits added their seventh run and final run on a wild pitch later in the frame.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back on Easter Sunday when Cole Wilcox makes his Double-A debut against Patrick Monteverde at 4:05 PM.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2022 with a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Opening Night with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 PM.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, April 12; Opening Week T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, April 13; Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Whataburger on Friday, April 14; Jackie Robinson Day & The Nine Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 15; and Lil' Crumbs T-Shirt Giveaway presented by AKD on Sunday, April 16.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.