Shuckers Rally Late, Fall to M-Braves 11-6

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers plated three in the ninth and loaded the bases twice in the inning, but a strikeout ended the night in an 11-6 loss to the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers and M-Braves both sit at 1-1 on the season heading into Sunday's rubber match.

The M-Braves offense started hot with runs in five of the first seven innings, including a four-run fourth inning where they sent nine men to the plate.

In the first inning, off Shuckers starter Brandon Knarr, Mississippi scored off a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead. They added on another in the second off an RBI double from Cody Milligan, his first of three doubles on the night. One inning later, the lead extended to 3-0 off an RBI single from Michael Tolman. In the fourth, three hits, including doubles from Milligan and Luke Waddell extended the M-Braves lead to 7-0.

The Shuckers struck back in the sixth with an RBI groundout from Tristen Lutz and an RBI single from Wes Clarke. Mississippi, however, got both runs back in the bottom of the inning after a sac fly and Drew Lugbauer's first home run of the year, and added two more in the seven off of a Milligan double.

In the ninth, the Shuckers fought back thanks in part to three bases-loaded walks to Tyler Black, Lamar Sparks and Noah Campbell. M-Braves reliever Jake McSteen settled things down with three strikeouts, including one to end the game.

M-Braves starter Tanner Gordon (1-0) earned the win after five scoreless innings. Knarr (0-1) took the loss after he allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings.

The teams will meet tomorrow for a rubber match with the 2022 Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Carlos Rodriguez, on the hill for the Shuckers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

