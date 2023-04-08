M-Braves' Bats Explode in 11-6 Win Over Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (1-1) offense exploded in an 11-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-1) in the first win of the 2023 season on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves scored in six of eight innings, including four runs in the fourth inning. The M-Braves scored two or more runs in three different innings. Everyone in the lineup picked up at least one hit.

Cody Milligan led the offense with three doubles and three RBI. Atlanta drafted Milligan in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The versatile outfielder played in 68 games for the M-Braves last season.

The M-Braves put up a run in each of the first three innings to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Milligan chased Biloxi starter LHP Brandon Knarr out of the game with a double. After a wild pitch scored a run, Luke Waddell knocked in two runs with a double to make it 6-0. Landon Stephens shot a ball up the middle to tack on another run and extend the lead to 7-0.

RHP Tanner Gordon posted five shutout innings in his first start of 2023. Atlanta's No. 28 prospect gave up three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Gordon started 21 games for the M-Braves last season, going 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA (11 ER/33.0 IP) over his final six starts of the season.

Leading 7-2 in the sixth, Cal Conley picked up his first Double-A hit with a double down the left field line. Conley scored on a sacrifice fly from Stephens to make it 8-2, using speed and a great slide to beat the throw from shallow left field. Conley went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks. The infielder is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Drew Lugbauer smashed a home run to right center for the first M-Braves long ball of 2023 to make it 9-2. Lugbauer was the first to hit a homer in 2022, and the first baseman extended his own record with his 47th career home run as an M-Brave. Lugbauer finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and an RBI.

In the seventh, Milligan's two-run double made it 11-2. The M-Braves gave up four runs in the final two innings, but LHP Jake McSteen struck out the side in the ninth to close out an 11-6 win.

The final game of the series is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. A starter to be named will make the start for Mississippi against RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-0, --) for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 1:50 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

