Wahoos Battered by Biscuits in 18-1 Loss

May 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost in lopsided fashion to the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night, dropping game four of their series 18-1 and falling back into a tie for first place.

The loss tied for the widest margin of defeat in team history, and Montgomery's 21 hits marked the most allowed by the Blue Wahoos in a single game since the team's inception in 2012.

After a 39-minute pregame delay to help the field recover from afternoon thunderstorms, the Biscuits jumped ahead immediately. Pensacola starter Evan Fitterer (L, 3-2) saw his scoreless inning streak of 20.1 frames come to an end with a Dominic Keegan sacrifice fly in the first inning. Mason Auer added a two-out, two-run triple to extend the Montgomery lead to 3-0, beginning a 4-for-5 night for the Biscuits center fielder.

Montgomery added another run in the second on a Carson Williams RBI double, and then broke the game open in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single from Bob Seymour. Fitterer allowed a season-high six runs on nine hits over 4.0 innings before turning things over to the Pensacola bullpen.

Fitterer's mound opponent, Adam Leverett (W, 3-0), turned in a career-high 7.0 innings in the best performance of his career. The righty allowed only two hits while striking out five without walking a batter. The only Pensacola run scored on a Jakob Marsee RBI groundout in the third inning, after which the Blue Wahoos were held hitless.

The Blue Wahoos bullpen struggled as the game got away late, surrendering a run in the fifth, four runs in the sixth, six runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth. The lone bright spot was lefthander Patrick Murphy, who got the final four outs in the blowout to mark his return to the mound after a yearlong stay on the injured list.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery on Saturday night. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:05, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Montgomery's video broadcast is also available on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat.

