Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 21-26

May 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas get ready for their fourth homestand of the season as they host the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays).

Here's what fans can look forward to during the Biscuits lone trip to Toyota Field this season:

Tuesday, May 21- Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Elvis Tribute Night: It's a Jailhouse Rock at Toyota Field where posters of the King of Rock 'n' Roll will be given to the first 1,500 adults (18+).

- Reading Program Redemption Day: This is one of the games where students who have completed their Reading with Sprocket program can receive a complimentary game ticket.

- Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials.

Wednesday, May 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Dog Day: This is the first Dog Day of the season sponsored by Tito's! Fans can bring their four-legged friend to the ballpark.

o For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

- Reading Program Redemption Day: This will be student's final chance to receive a complimentary ticket for completing their Reading with Sprocket program.

Thursday, May 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Lunaticos de Rocket City: Back for a second season, the Trash Pandas Lunaticos jerseys and caps will return for the first time in 2024. Three different food trucks (La Tiendita, Nicas Grill & Cafe and Teresitas Tamales) will be at the ballpark as well as the Los Amigos Mariachi Band!

- Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and the Fueling Station next to Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, May 24 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Chick-fil-A of Madison.

- Princess Night: We cordially invite you for a classy night at the ballpark. Fans who purchase a special ticket package will receive a reserved box seat, access to our pregame princess parade and a light up wand.

- Three fans will have a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year!

Saturday, May 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by WOW!

- National Wine Day: Fans who purchase a theme ticket package will receive a sample of different wines to go along with a sampling glass and box seats for that night's game.

Sunday, May 26 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

- Memorial Day: Celebrate our country by enjoying America's favorite pastime!

- Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out the third round of rotating food specials at our different concession options (while supplies last):

Dumpster Dive: The Moonshot Burger

Lightly Toasted Pretzel Bun, All Beef Angus Burger topped with Grilled Onions, Pepper jack Cheese, Bacon, Fried Jalapeno Caps and Served with House Made Peanut Butter Sauce

Gravity Grill: Loaded Bases Shrimp and Grits

Fried Cheddar Cheese Grit Fritters topped with Grilled Shrimp and drizzled with Cajun Aioli

All Stars: Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

Roasted White Garlic Sauce, House Chips, Bacon Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese, Colby Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Sprocket's Grill: The Dirty Dog

Smoked Bacon Wrapped all Beef Hot Dog, topped with Caramelized Red Pepper/Onion Melody, finished with House Made Spicy Ketchup, Honey Mustard and Avocado Crème

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games on our new radio station, WZZN 97.7-HD2, and download the WZZN app to take us anywhere.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

