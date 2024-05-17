Biscuits Throttle Blue Wahoos with Season-High 18 Runs

May 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (21-16) racked up a season-high 18 runs on a season-high 21 hits to throttle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-16) 18-1 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits scored in seven of eight innings and scored three or more runs in three separate innings. Adam Leverett dealt a career-high seven innings and surrendered just one run in his fourth appearance, second start, for the Biscuits. He improved his record to 3-0.

After a 39-minute rain delay before tonight's start, the Biscuits immediately jumped ahead in the first inning. Dominic Keegan brought in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly, one of three RBI he recorded. Mason Auer notched a two-out, two-run triple to cap a three-run first inning. Auer went on to go for 4-for-5 in his best offensive night of the season.

In the sixth, Nick Schnell lifted his fourth homer of the season to right field to extend the lead to 11-1. Montgomery tallied six more runs in the seventh. Bob Seymour finished with three hits and five RBI on the night. Seymour has 10 hits and seven RBI in the series.

Willy Vasquez laced a two-run double into left center, and Carson Williams doubled in a run for the final three runs of the game in the seventh and eighth innings. Williams doubled twice in the evening.

Dru Baker went 4-for-6 with four singles and four runs from the leadoff spot. Jalen Battles went 3-for-5 with a double in his best offensive game to this point. Connor Lunn punched out three batters in two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while will start for MD Johnson Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

