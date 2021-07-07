Wahoos and M-Braves Suspended Due to Rain

Wednesday afternoon's contest between the Blue Wahoos and the M-Braves has been suspended due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Trustmark Park. The game was tied at 2-2 headed to the bottom of the fifth once the game was suspended.

In the top of the fifth inning and the Wahoos trailing 2-1, Pensacola initiated a rally that saw the visitors tie the game before the stoppage. With one out in the inning, Pensacola rattled off three consecutive singles before Blue Wahoo debutant Justin Twine lifted a sac fly to left field, which scored JJ Bleday. M-Brave starter Hayden Deal then dispatched J.D. Osborne before the heavens opened and play was halted.

Mississippi's grounds crew and front office did all they could; but despite their best efforts, they were unable to pull the tarp over home plate and the dirt near first base. Once it became clear that the tarp was too heavy to move, it was obvious that baseball was done for the day.

Jake Eder-in his final start prior to the Futures Game in Denver-pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs, including a solo homer to Braden Shewmake. In total he allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter.

The plan entering tomorrow is to resume the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday beginning at 5:30. Once that game is concluded, the teams will play a seven-inning contest shortly after.

