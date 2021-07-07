M-Braves and Blue Wahoos Suspended on Wednesday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves game with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park has been suspended by rain in the bottom of the fifth inning, with the game tied at 3-3.

The game will resume on Thursday at 5:35 pm and be played through nine innings, with a seven-inning contest to follow, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their ticket for any ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability for any remaining 2021 M-Braves home game. Tickets for Friday's game can be used for entry to both contests. All exchanges must be made at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning, the M-Braves tied the game at 1-1 on a solo home run by Braden Shewmake. The former first-rounders sixth home run extended his league-best hitting streak to 11 games. Mississippi went ahead 2-1 later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Pearson, scoring Carlos Martinez.

Pensacola once again tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, but barely five minutes later, Jefrey Ramos hit a solo shot to open the bottom of the inning to put the M-Braves back up 3-2.

With heavy rains imminent, the M-Braves were three outs away from making it an official game in the top of the fifth inning. The Wahoos rallied for three straight one-out singles to load the bases, and Justin Twine hit a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 3-3. As the inning ended, rains halted play, and the tarp was brought out.

M-Braves starter Hayden Deal allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Pensacola starter Jake Eder gave up two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings, no walks and four strikeouts.

The two teams will remain in a first-place tie atop the Double-A South for one more day, at 33-22 on the season. The M-Braves are scheduled to start RHP Odalvi Javier (4-2, 2.64) in game two on Thursday, against Pensacola RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-4, 4.73). The resumption of the suspended game will be at 5:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

