Barons Welcome Trash Pandas to Regions Field Next Week

July 7, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City Tuesday night as welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas to Regions Field from July 13th - July 18th. This will be the first visit to Regions Field for the Trash Pandas. This six game series against will feature Thirsty Thursday, Hawaiian Night on Friday, and Superhero Night on Saturday. On Sunday the Barons will hold their annual Diamond Dig after it had been cancelled due to weather earlier in the season.

Tuesday, July 13th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

-Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Barons inspired t-shirt presented by Paycor.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, July 14th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, July 15th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, July 16th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Hawaiian Night: Wish you were in Hawaii right now? Get the closet thing possible and join us at Regions Field tonight for Hawaiian Night!

- Hawaiian T-Shirt Giveaway: Tonight, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Barons inspired Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of St. Vincent's Ascension.

- Luau Ticket Package: Purchase the Barons Luau Ticket Package for $60 (pre-order) or $70 (walkup) and receive a Baseline Box ticket, exclusive access to that night's pig roast, an open bar (beer & wine), a Hawaiian lei, a Landing's Luau t-shirt, and be entered into a drawing to win four (4) Club seats for Pyro Palooza! Only 250 spots available, so order fast by calling the Barons Group Sales Department at 205-988-3200. 10% of sales will be donated to Innovate Birmingham

_- Post Game Fireworks Show: _Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

Saturday, July 17th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

_- Superhero Night: _It's a bird? It's a plane? No...it's Superhero Night at the Barons!

_- Tim Anderson Youth Jersey Giveaway: _The first 1,000 kids 12 and younger will receive a special superhero themed Tim Anderson Jersey thanks to Coca-Cola.

Sunday, July 18th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

- Batter Up For Books: Our second Batter up for Books will take place this afternoon, as the Barons welcome Better Basics to Regions Field to help educate young fans on the importance of reading. This Sunday's theme will be fairy tale books.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

- 27 Up/27 Down: Each time the Barons record an out one lucky fan will win a bridal gift bag thanks to All About That Dress.

- Diamond Dig: Be one of the first 200 women to register at tonight's ball game for your opportunity to go on to the field following the conclusion of the game for your chance to win a diamond thanks to Diamond Direct.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.