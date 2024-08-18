Voyagers Sweep Twin Bill Saturday Opposite PaddleHeads

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers would play in a double header on Saturday evening at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Both contests would play out with contrasting styles. Game 1 featured fabulous starting pitching in a low scoring affair that came down to the wire. Missoula and Great Falls would then score 12 runs combined in the first 2 innings of game 2 as both offenses would find success. Despite seeing both games play out very differently, that would not mean there would be contrasting victors in the double header.

Both teams would scratch runs across in late inning clutch situations in game 1 sending the contest to a 'Knockout' round. Thanks to Devin Hurdle's 3 home run effort in round 1, Great Falls would be awarded a win. The Voyagers would then get rolling offensively throughout game 2 tallying 13 hits as a team. Great Falls would also see a fabulous pitching performance out of the pen be a big factor holding Missoula scoreless in the final 5 innings. The end result would be a 10-5 win in game 2 allowing the Voyagers to come away with a sweep of the twin bill.

