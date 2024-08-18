Stuart Slugs Two Homers in Second Straight Shutout

August 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Daunte Stuart smacked a pair of solo shots, and the Ballers blanked the Boise Hawks 3-0 on Saturday. Combined with Friday's shutout victory and the final five frames of Thursday's loss, the Oakland pitching staff has held the Hawks scoreless for 23 consecutive innings.

Stuart's big day started right away. In the bottom of the first, he crushed a ball more than 425 feet to left to establish a 1-0 edge for the Ballers.

Oakland loaded the bases in the second inning. Stephen Wilmer, Tripp Clark and Brett Carson stroked three straight singles to begin the frame before a double-play ball brought in the second run of the game.

Stuart took Boise ace Mike Peterson deep again in the third. He swatted a 400-foot solo shot to left field to extend the Ballers' advantage to 3-0. Stuart's first professional two-homer game provided Oakland with all the offense it needed.

Chandler David got the nod for the Ballers. In just his fourth professional start, he gave up just three hits and struck out three in five scoreless frames. David retired the last nine Hawks he faced in order.

Then, Conner Richardson and Christian Cosby each posted a zero. Richardson did not allow a hit and struck out two, while Cosby worked out of trouble and fanned the side in the seventh.

Braydon Nelson threw the eighth and the ninth for the Ballers. He surrendered only one hit in two scoreless innings to earn his second professional save.

The Oakland defense put in a solid performance as well, refusing to commit an error for the second straight game. Payton Harden made a slick sliding catch in center to save a run early in the contest.

Following back-to-back shutout wins, the Ballers can even the series with the Hawks on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is slated for 1:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

