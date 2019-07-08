Voyagers Sweep Doubleheader

Great Falls, MT - The rough stretch continued for the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday in Great Falls, as they were swept in a doubleheader by the Voyagers, losing 10-3 in game one, and 9-7 in game two. Idaho Falls has lost six in a row, and now stands just two games ahead of Missoula in the division.

Game 1

The Chukars got the party started in the second inning thanks to a two out rally. Michael Emodi singled with two out and nobody on, and Isaiah Henry followed with an infield single. On the first pitch he saw, Ismaldo Rodriguez ripped a single to left, scoring Emodi to make it 1-0 Chukars.

However, the lead was short lived. Lency Delgado started the bottom of the second inning with a double, and with one out Cabera Weaver walked. The outfield was playing shallow for Anderson Comas, who doubled over the head of Henry in center, scoring Delgado & moving Weaver to third. Kleyder Sanchez then hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Weaver to give Great Falls the lead. Comas moved to third, and scored the very next batter on a passed ball.

It remained a 3-1 Voyager lead until the bottom of the fourth, when Great Falls busted the game open with a four run frame. Jakob Goldfarb started the inning with a walk, followed by a Weaver seeing eye single into left. That brought up Comas again, who poked a ball just inside the first base foul line, going into the corner and scoring both runners, making it 5-1 Voyagers. Comas ended up with a triple, and scored on another Sanchez sacrifice fly. Cameron Simmons singled, ending the day for Cole Watts, but after Josh Rivera single, a wild pitch plated Simmons, making it 7-1 Voyagers.

Idaho Falls got a pair of runs back in the sixth inning on a two out Emodi single, but Great Falls punched back with three more in the bottom of the frame, all of them being unearned. With the 10-3 loss, the Chukars losing streak extended to five games.

Game 2

The Chukars scored first for the second straight game, as a leadoff walk to Clay Dungan scored on two stolen bases and an error, but Great Falls dropped an anvil on Idaho Falls in the bottom of the frame. Kelvin Maldando started the inning with a double, and Luis Curbelo then walked. The next batter was Harvin Mendoza, and he doubled off the right field wall, scoring both runners. Luis Mieses then singled home Mendoza, and Sam Abbott cleared the bases with an opposite field home run, making the score 5-0 before an out was recorded.

Great Falls added on two more runs in the second on a wild pitch and a Mendoza home run, but the Chukars charged back with a big fourth inning. Juan Carlos Negret started the inning with a solo homer, and Isaiah Henry followed with a single. After Wyatt Mascarella struck out, Hector Pineda reached on an error from third baseman Luis Curbelo, putting runners at the corners with one out. Tyler James grounded out, scoring Henry and moving Pineda to second, but the levees broke the very next hitter, as Clay Dungan lined a ball to center that Mieses dropped, scoring Pineda and putting Dungan at second.

Jose Marquez followed with an RBI single, and then Brady McConnell followed that with a double, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Rhett Aplin then reached on an error, moving McConnell to third, and Negret had a chance to tie the game in his second at bat of the inning, but his line drive to left was caught by a sprinting Anderson Comas, ending the inning.

Nathan Webb issued two walks in the bottom of the fourth inning, and was one strike away from getting out of the inning just a run behind, but Mendoza took a payoff pitch and laced it off the left field wall. It went for a doubled, put Great Falls back up three, and ended the day for Webb.

Idaho Falls got a run back in the seventh and got the tying run into scoring position, but Voyager reliever Connor Reich got Negret to ground out to end the frame. In the seveth and final inning, the Chukars again got the tying run on base against Pauly Milto, but couldn't convert, falling 9-7.

These two clubs will play another doubleheader tomorrow to finish the series at 5 PM. Like today, both games will be seven inning contests. You can listen to the broadcast of both games by tuning into ESPN 980 The Sports Zone beginning at 4:45 PM. The game is also available via the TuneIn App.

